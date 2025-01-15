Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $98,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,024,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,476 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

