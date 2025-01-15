Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

