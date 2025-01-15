AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 151 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

ADBE opened at $412.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its 200 day moving average is $515.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.