AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 838 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZAUG. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,419,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Up 0.1 %

ZAUG opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.