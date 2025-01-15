AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

