Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $473.89 and a 1-year high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

