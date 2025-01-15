Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 155,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 90,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Africa Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

