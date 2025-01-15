Aimei Health Technology Extends Termination Date with $227,700 Payment

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd, a company currently registered with the trading symbol AFJKU on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has deposited an aggregate of $227,700 into its trust account for public shareholders. This sum, referred to as the “Extension Payment,” translates to $0.033 per public share.

Get alerts:

The purpose behind this payment is to enable the company to extend the time frame for consummating its initial business combination by an additional month. The extension, referred to as the “Extension,” moves the original termination date from January 6, 2025, to February 6, 2025. Notably, this extension constitutes the second out of a maximum of 12 extensions that the company can implement under its Amended and Restated Articles of Association currently in force.

Concurrently with this extension, on January 13, 2025, Aimei Health Technology issued an unsecured promissory note amounting to $227,700, known as the “Promissory Note,” to two entities: Aimei Health Ltd and United Hydrogen Group Inc. The funds for the Extension Payment were evenly contributed by both parties, with each providing $113,850.

The Promissory Note does not accrue interest and the principal amount is payable upon the consummation of a business combination with United Hydrogen. Moreover, the note holders retain the option to convert the Promissory Note, either in part or in full, into private units of the company. This conversion can be exercised by each party at a price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit comprising an ordinary share and a right to receive a fraction of an ordinary share of the Company.

For additional details regarding the terms and conditions of the Promissory Note, interested parties are encouraged to refer directly to the official document that has been filed as an Exhibit (Exhibit 10.1) alongside the 8-K report.

This latest development comes as Aimei Health Technology solidifies its financial strategy and navigates towards the consummation of a potential business combination with United Hydrogen. Aimei Health Technology currently functions as an emerging growth company, as defined under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

In conclusion, the recent Extension Payment made by Aimei Health Technology underscores the company’s commitment to its shareholders and strategic objectives, as it continues to progress towards achieving its business goals within the specified timelines.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aimei Health Technology’s 8K filing here.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

Read More