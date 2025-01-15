American Airlines Group (AAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2025 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2025 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/6/2025 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

1/6/2025 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

12/6/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2024 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

AAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 11,745,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,882,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,482,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 869.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,255 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 428,040 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,033,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

