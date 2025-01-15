Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 793475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

