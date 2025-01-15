Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – DoorDash had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2024 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $171.19. 3,129,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,532. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,321 shares of company stock worth $177,554,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

