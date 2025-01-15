Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target at $53.40

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,390. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,022.65. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

