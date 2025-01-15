Analysts Set Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) PT at $42.85

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $47.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

