AON (NYSE:AON) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $410.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $377.00.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.87.

AON Price Performance

AON Dividend Announcement

AON opened at $362.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.87 and a 200 day moving average of $347.91. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

