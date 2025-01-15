Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after buying an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

