Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the December 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
