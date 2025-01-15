Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 660,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 348,263 shares.The stock last traded at $132.60 and had previously closed at $133.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

