Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $5,335,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 448.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 561,796 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 627.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.