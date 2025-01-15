Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.50 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.56.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$31.82 and a 1 year high of C$67.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,300 shares of company stock worth $3,565,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

