Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 195,959 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,959 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $239,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

