Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astrotech Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

