Asure Software’s (ASUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASUR. Lake Street Capital upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 25.4% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at about $5,191,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

