Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,180 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

