B. Riley Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 46,914 put options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 25,260 put options.

RILY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

