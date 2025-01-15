Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in December

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 1,046,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Wednesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
