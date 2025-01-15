Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in December

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 1,046,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Wednesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

