Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the bank on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 736,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

