Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 491.3% in December

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 491.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 13,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,583. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.