Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 491.3% in December

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 491.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
BCV traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 13,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,583. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.64.
About Bancroft Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Results Reveal About the Economy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain Levels to Defend Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.