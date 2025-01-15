Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.11 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.29). Bango shares last traded at GBX 101.52 ($1.24), with a volume of 20,948 shares changing hands.

Bango Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm has a market cap of £79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,144.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Bango alerts:

Insider Activity at Bango

In other Bango news, insider Paul Larbey acquired 8,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £8,977.48 ($10,960.18). 37.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.