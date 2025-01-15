Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $59.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

