Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.61. Bank of China shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 36,022 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BACHY

Bank of China Trading Down 1.8 %

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.