BCS Wealth Management Invests $490,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

