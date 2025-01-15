BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,285 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 402,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,886,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $255.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

