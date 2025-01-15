bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

BEBE remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from bebe stores’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.