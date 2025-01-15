Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,089.78, but opened at $1,054.51. Biglari shares last traded at $1,059.00, with a volume of 423 shares.
Biglari Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
