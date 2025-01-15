Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Robert E. Claypoole Sells 28,786 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,172.40. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bioventus Stock Down 3.2 %

Bioventus stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $719.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

