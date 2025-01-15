BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 771.2% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 49.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.