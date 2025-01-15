BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 163,260 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
