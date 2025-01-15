BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 163,260 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

