BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 8175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$473.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through Brault & Martineau and EconoMax divisions. BMTC Group Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

