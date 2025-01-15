Board of the Pension Protection Fund Buys Shares of 4,300 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

