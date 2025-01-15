Brokerages Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $8.75

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enhabit

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,871.36. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan purchased 15,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $412,396.10. The trade was a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit by 138.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enhabit by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.