Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT at $11.40

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

SSYS opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $612.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

