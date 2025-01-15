BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 10,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,958. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

