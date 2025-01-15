Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

