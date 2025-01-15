Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
