Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buzzi Stock Performance

About Buzzi

Shares of Buzzi stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

