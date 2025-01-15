BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

