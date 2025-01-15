Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and traded as low as $23.67. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 43,151 shares changing hands.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

