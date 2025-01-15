Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and traded as low as $23.67. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 43,151 shares changing hands.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.