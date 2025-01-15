Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts AVR FY2024 Earnings

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AVR opened at $5.61 on Monday. Anteris Technologies Global has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.10.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

