Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $58,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 230.0% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 66 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 329.4% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $917.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $949.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $407.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $675.96 and a 1-year high of $1,008.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

