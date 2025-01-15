CIBC Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$22.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

IFP stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.14. 54,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.11. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$51,304.05. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

