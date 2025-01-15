Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

